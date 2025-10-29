Actor Manoj Joshi calls Home Minister Amit Shah real 'Chanakya' of politics

New Delhi [India], October 29 : Actor Manoj Joshi holds a profound interest in politics, never hesitating to voice his opinions or engage in discussions on political matters.

In a recent interview with ANI, Joshi, who is best known for playing 'Chanakya' in an iconic play, shared his thoughts on India's political landscape.

When asked about the popular perception that Amit Shah is the Chanakya of modern-day politics, he could not agree more.

"...100 per cent, he (Amit Shah) is the Chanakya of current politics. He possesses great organisational strength and the ability to take firm decisions, qualities that define Chanakya's genius," Joshi said.

He also reflected on how the nation has united under the twin leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, using examples from mythology to draw similarities.

"The Mahabharata took place to unite this country. Sri Krishna fought a war between Dharma and Adharma, and he supported Dharma in that. After that era came Acharya Chanakya and Chandragupta Maurya. Chanakya, too, worked with the same vision and unified a fragmented land... Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel carried forward that same spirit of unity. He changed the whole game of the Britishers. He integrated over 560 princely states into one India, without bloodshed."

"And then our honourable Home Minister, Amit Shah, abrogated Articles 370 and 35A. Whatever issues remained, whatever reasons there were, he sought to set them right. I would say this reflects his collective strength, unwavering determination, and the dedicated way in which he works," Joshi added.

Notably, Joshi portrayed the role of Amit Shah in PM Narendra Modi's biopic, which was helmed by Omung Kumar. Actor Vivek Oberoi essayed the titular role of PM Narendra Modi in the film.

