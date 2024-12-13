Actor Mohan Babu issues apology for allegedly attacking journalist outside his residence

New Delhi [India], December 13 : Veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu has issued an apology for allegedly assaulting a journalist at his residence in Jalpalli, Rangareddy district, on the evening of December 10, 2024.

The actor expressed his "deep regret" over the incident, describing it as an impulsive act in the "heat of the moment" after 30-50 individuals allegedly forced their way into his house with the intent to harm those present.

Taking to his X handle, Mohan Babu shared an apology letter, which read:

"In the heat of the moment, when my gate was broken and approximately 30-50 individuals, including anti-social elements, forcibly barged into my house with the intent to harm those present, I lost my composure."

The Peda Rayudu actor apologised to the journalist for sustaining injuries during the altercation.

He wrote: "Amidst this chaos, the media inadvertently became entangled in the situation. As I tried to manage the circumstances, Mr Ranjith, one of your journalists, unfortunately, sustained an injury. This was a deeply regrettable outcome, and I profoundly regret the pain and inconvenience caused to him, his family, and the TV9 community."

Mohan Babu also wished the journalist a speedy recovery and reiterated his apology.

https://x.com/themohanbabu/status/1867399847441314263

According to the police FIR, a formal complaint was lodged by the journalist at 10:55 pm on the same day, following the alleged assault. The statement was recorded by Sub-Inspector B. Dayakar Reddy at the Pahadishareef Police Station.

The journalist had reportedly arrived at Mohan Babu's residence earlier that evening to cover a family dispute that has garnered significant media attention.

The complainant stated that he and other journalists were invited inside the house by Manchu Manoj at 8:05 pm to report on the ongoing tensions between the father and son. However, during their coverage, Mohan Babu allegedly confronted the journalist in an aggressive manner.

The actor is accused of forcibly grabbing the reporter's microphone and phone, using abusive language, and physically attacking him with the microphone, which reportedly contained a steel pipe and metal logo. The assault is said to have caused the journalist a severe head injury resulting in significant bleeding.

