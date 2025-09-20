Actor Mohanlal to be conferred Dadasaheb Phalke Award

New Delhi [India], September 20 : Veteran actor Mohanlal has been chosen for the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023.

The award will be presented at the 71st National Film Awards ceremony, set to be held on September 23, 2025.

Information and Broadcasting Ministry, which made the announcement, said Mohanlal's remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations.

"On the recommendation of the Dadasaheb Phalke Award Selection Committee, the Government of India is pleased to announce that Shri Mohanlal will be conferred the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award 2023. Mohanlal's remarkable cinematic journey inspires generations! The legendary actor, director, and producer is being honoured for his iconic contribution to Indian Cinema. His unmatched talent, versatility, and relentless hard work have set a golden standard in Indian film history," Information and Ministry said in a post on X.

Having started his film journey at an early age, Mohanlal has worked in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, and Hindi films. With a career spanning over four decades, Mohanlal was previously honoured with Padma Shri in 2001 and Padma Bhushan in 2019.

On the work front, the actor will be next seen in Nanda Kishore's 'Vrusshabha'.

