Actor Mohit Raina and wife Aditi Sharma getting divorced a year after marriage?

Mohit Raina who rose to fame with Devo Ke Dev Mahadev has currently become the talk of the town owing to his personal reasons. Now, the actor has once again hit the headlines as he has deleted his wedding pictures and all other pictures with his better half.

The Mahadev fame has removed all the pictures with his wife, and it has sparked divorce rumours on the internet. Among the many photographs that were deleted, one remains on the wall, and it is a post from June 2022. Earlier today, Mohit Raina also dismissed divorce rumours and said, “What rubbish. These rumours are baseless! I am in Himachal Pradesh right now celebrating our first (wedding) anniversary." Mohit and Aditi tied the knot on January 1 this year. “Announcing the same on Instagram with his wedding pictures, Mohit wrote, “Love recognises no barriers, it jumps hurdles, leaps fences, penetrates walls to arrive at its destination, full of hope. With that hope and the blessings of our parents we are no longer two but one. Need all your love and blessing in this new journey. Aditi & Mohit."