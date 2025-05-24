Actor Mukul Dev passes away at 54

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 : Actor Mukul Dev, known for his work across Hindi, Punjabi, South Indian cinema, and television, has passed away at the age of 54.

The news has shocked the Indian entertainment industry, with colleagues and fans expressing deep sorrow over his untimely demise.

Born on September 17, 1970, in New Delhi, Mukul Dev was a well-known face across multiple film industries.

He began his acting career in 1996 with the TV series 'Mumkin' and made his film debut the same year in the thriller 'Dastak', starring alongside Sushmita Sen. His career spanned over two decades, during which he appeared in numerous films across Hindi, Punjabi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Bengali, and Malayalam cinema.

Mukul's diverse filmography includes iconic roles in popular movies such as 'Son of Sardaar', 'R...Rajkumar', and 'Jai Ho'.

Following the news of his death, tributes began pouring in from across the entertainment industry.

Actor Manoj Bajpayee, who worked with Mukul in the 1996 film 'Dastak', shared a heartfelt tribute on Instagram.

"It's impossible to put into words what I'm feeling. Mukul was a brother in spirit, an artist whose warmth and passion were unmatched. Gone too soon, too young. Praying for strength and healing for his family and everyone grieving this loss. Miss you meri jaan...until we meet again. Om Shanti," Bajpayee wrote.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DKBnh-DI7oi/

Actor Vindu Dara Singh also expressed his grief over the actor's demise in a post on X.

https://x.com/RealVinduSingh/status/1926151635417321952

"Rest in peace my brother #MukulDev ! The time spent with you will always be cherished and #SonOfSardaar2 will be your swansong where you will spread joy and happiness to the viewers and make them fall down laughing!," he wrote.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor