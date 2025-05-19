Actor Mushtaq Khan supports Operation Sindoor, says strong response was needed

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 19 : Actor Mushtaq Khan has spoken out in support of Operation Sindoor, India's recent military action against terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK).

The strike, conducted on May 7, was in response to the April 22 terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which had shaken the peaceful atmosphere of the region.

While speaking toon Monday, Mushtaq praised India's strong response, stating that it was much needed.

He said, "There was so much peace, it felt really good, and then suddenly what happened in Pahalgam after such a long time... Operation Sindoor gave a fitting reply. Giving a strong response was very important. And this terrorism had to be answered strongly, and our country has done that."

Earlier, veteran actor Suresh Oberoi also lauded Operation Sindoor.

While speaking to ANI, Oberoi praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and expressed his anger towards Pakistan, referring to it as an "enemy nation."

"You are calling the country (Pakistan) our neighbor, but I would call it our enemy nation... Should we call it a terrorist nation? Hats off to Modi ji for doing what he had promised. The women who have lost their husbands in the (Pahalgam) attack should be given a lot of respect for the sacrifice they have made for this nation... This is not a ceasefire, but just a pause," said the actor.

The actor also shared that he does not want any Pakistani artists or sports matches to be allowed in the country. He said, "I don't want any singer, actor, or any Pakistani to be here, even for a cricket match. We should be ashamed of calling them."

Following Operation Sindoor, the Indian Armed Forces also effectively responded to subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases. Operation Sindoor killed over 100 terrorists.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor