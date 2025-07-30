Actor Nani's true love for cinema wins Dulquer Salmaan's heart!

Chennai, July 30 Actor Dulquer Salmaan on Wednesday lauded Telugu star Nani, after the latter put out a post on his X account in which he very selflessly and generously praised the recently released teasers and promos of all the upcoming movies including Vijay Deverakonda's 'Kingdom', Dulquer Salmaan's 'Kantha', Jr NTR's 'War 2' and Rajinikanth's 'Coolie'.

It all started on Wednesday evening with actor Nani putting out a tweet on his X timeline.

Nani, in his tweet, said, "Loving everything happening around cinema. #Kingdom feels like own coming from our Gautam, Vijay, Ani and Vamsi. Everything that came out so far makes it very exciting. Dulquer’s and Rana’s #Kantha teaser was terrific and #AakasamLoOkaTara glimpse was beautiful and there’s #War2 and #Coolie to look forward to. Wish you all enjoy these films at theatres and have a great time this season."

Touched by Nani's gesture, actor Dulquer Salmaan responded to Nani's tweet, calling his love for cinema as being true. Dulquer wrote back to Nani saying, "This is true love for cinema ! Lots of love to you Nani bro ! Wishing all films do exceptionally well starting this weekend with Vijays #Kingdom @NameisNani @TheDeverakonda."

Vijay Deverakonda's film Kingdom, which was originally supposed to hit screens on March 28 this year, will now hit screens on July 31.

Written and directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, the film has music by Anirudh Ravichander and editing by Navin Nooli. It is being produced by Naga Vamsi S and Sai Soujanya under Sithara Entertainments and Fortune 4 Cinemas Banners respectively. The film is to be presented by Srikara Studios. Well known costume designer Neeraja Kona is in-charge of the costumes for this film, which has its songs choreographed by Vijay Binni.

Three stunt choreographers -- Yannick Ben, Chethan D’Souza, Real Satis -- have worked on the film, which is full of action sequences.

