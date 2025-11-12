Actor Pavish’s new film titled 'Love Oh Love'

Chennai, Nov 12 Actor and National Award winning music director G V Prakash on Wednesday revealed the title of director Magesh Rajendran's upcoming film featuring actor Pavish in the lead as 'Love Oh Love'.

Taking to his X timeline, G V Prakash wrote,"Best of luck dear @Pavishvofficial. Here is #LoveOhLove : Title of @pavishvofficial's next. #LOL - A breezy romantic entertainer."

Following the auspicious launch of the project in October by director Kasthuri Raja, the film’s shoot has been progressing in full swing across vibrant locations in and around Chennai. Sources say the team has wrapped up major portions of the first schedule and is gearing up for the next leg with renewed energy and enthusiasm.

For the unaware, Pavish, who plays the lead in this film, impressed audiences with his performance in Dhanush's 'Nilavukku Enmel Ennadi Kobam' (NEEK).

The female lead, Naga Durga, a popular YouTube personality from the Telugu industry, makes her much-anticipated Tamil big-screen debut with this film. Her lively performance and on-screen chemistry with Pavish are expected to be major highlights of 'Love Oh Love'.

Written and directed by Magesh Rajendran, a former associate of director Lakshman who is best known for having directed films like 'Bogan' and 'Bhoomi', the film promises to be an entertaining journey blending fun, emotions, and fresh storytelling.

The film is being produced by Zinema Media and Entertainment Ltd, best known for having released the critically acclaimed film 'Blackmail', and Creative Entertainers & Distributors, led by producer G. Dhananjheyan.

Cinematography for the film is by well known cinematographer and producer P.G. Muthaiah. National Award-winning editor N.B. Srikanth, who has worked as the editor of several commercially successful and critically acclaimed films such as 'Aaranya Kaandam' and 'Madha Gaja Raja', is in-charge of editing this film.

Art Direction for the film is by art director Magendran and costumes are being designed by Harshika. Stunts for the film have been choreographed by Abhishek.

The post-production work of the film is to be handled by an expert team from Director Vijay’s D Studios Post.

