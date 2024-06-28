Actor Prithviraj to own Kochi team in Super League Kerala

Kochi (Kerala) [India], June 28 : Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, known for his blockbuster 'Aadujeevitham' (The Goat Life), and his wife Supriya have invested in Kochi Pipers FC, a team in the upcoming Super League Kerala (SLK).

Kochi Pipers FC is among the six teams set to participate in the inaugural season of SLK, scheduled to begin in late August this year.

In response to the development, Prithviraj expressed hope that "the inaugural season of the League would significantly boost football activities at both professional and grassroots levels in football-enthusiastic Kerala." He also added that it would create numerous opportunities for deserving and upcoming players.

Reacting to the news, Mathew Joseph, CEO, Super League Kerala, said that the actor's involvement will inspire and energise a significant number of youth.

Memon also expressed her strong support for a premier sports event like the Super League Kerala taking place in her home state.

She added that her involvement, along with others, aims to inspire more female sports enthusiasts to attend the matches live at the stadiums.

"Such investments are a boost for Kerala football and the sports economy of our state. More participation from other industries will help the sport grow to its next level," commented KFA President, Navas Meeran.

The co-owners of the Kochi FC team are Nasly Mohammed, Praveesh Kuzhipally, Shameem Backer, and Mohammed Shyjal. Together, they hope to strengthen the team and work with the very vibrant fans and friends of football in Kochi and Kerala.

