Actor Priyanshu Painyuli Turns Ethical Hacker to Prepare for His Role In Pirates

Actor Priyanshu Painyuli, known for his dedication and versatility, is going the extra mile for his upcoming film Pirates, in which he plays an ethical hacker. In preparation for this dark, intense thriller, Priyanshu has started learning coding languages and familiarizing himself with the jargon of the dark web to portray the character with utmost authenticity.

Whether it was undergoing rigorous physical transformation for Pippa and Rashmi Rocket, or mastering a dialect and tone for his role of a Bangladeshi gangster in Extraction, Priyanshu has consistently shown that he brings everything to the table with perfection. His ability to completely immerse himself in his characters has earned him a reputation as one of the most committed and transformative actors in the industry today.

Speaking about his preparation for Pirates, Priyanshu shares “I believe in doing my homework. Whether it’s body transformation, learning a dialect, or grasping the psyche of a character, I always go all in. For Pirates, I’m playing an ethical hacker, and it was very important for me to understand how such a mind operates. That’s why I took up coding lessons and started learning the jargon of the dark web. I didn’t want to just mimic keystrokes on screen, I wanted to know what I was doing and saying. The world of hacking is layered and psychological. I want audiences to believe this character and feel his intent, so understanding the technical language and the emotional isolation of hackers was essential.”

Set to begin filming next week in Delhi, Pirates is poised to be a gritty and intriguing take on cyber warfare and the world of ethical hacking. With Priyanshu’s intense preparation and a compelling story in place, the film is already generating buzz and anticipation.

