Actor Raghav Juyal Calls Aneet Padda’s Performance in Saiyaara “A True Revelation”

As Saiyaara continues to strike an emotional chord with audiences across India, actor Raghav Juyal took a moment to recognize co-star Aneet Padda’s standout performance in the romantic drama — calling it “honest,” “natural,” and “a true revelation.” Sharing the film’s poster on his Instagram story, Juyal wrote: “Kitne waqt baad ek honest performance dikha, what an actor u are @aneetpadda, so honest so natural, a true revelation.”

Raghav’s words reflect what many have felt after watching Saiyaara — that Aneet Padda’s performance doesn’t just play out on screen, it lingers. With a quiet strength and emotional honesty, she’s delivered a portrayal that feels lived-in and real — the kind of performance that stays with you long after the film ends.