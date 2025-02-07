Actor Rajinikanth discloses the secret behind his positive vibes

Chennai, Feb 7 Superstar Rajinikanth has now disclosed the secret behind the positive vibes that emanate from him.

The superstar, who is credited with giving out positive vibes by those who have moved with him, said that the secret to his positivity was the Kriya Yoga that he practised.

The actor, who is now in Ranchi, visiting the YSS Ashram there, addressed his fans through a video clip that is fast going viral.

In the clip, Rajinikath said, “I am at the YSS Ashram in Ranchi. This is the third time that I have come here. I came here for the first time in 2002.”

“

“If I have to speak about the Kriya... If people say I am very vibrant and that when they meet me, they get positive vibes, the secret to that is I practice Kriya (yoga). From the time I started practising Kriya, the change that has taken place within me -- I don't know how to describe it. It is a kind of silence,” he explained.

“I started practising Kriya in 2002. Now, I have completed 21 years. I began to do it regularly but I couldn't feel any change. But I would be disciplined and do it correctly on time. Sometimes, I would have doubts. ‘I am doing it but no visible change has happened,’ is what I would think. But still, I decided to continue doing it because I had initiated it,” Rajinikanth said, disclosing that it was only after 10 to 12 years that he actually started realising its effects.

“It (Kriya) gave me a unique kind of peace always. Despite being in this world and doing worldly tasks, I feel separated (from worldly things)... Without having to make an effort, things happen all by themselves,” he said, explaining its benefits.

“If the gurus hold our hand once, they won't let go even if we let go. They take us along with them. The Kriya's power, those who know about it know. For those who don't, it is a secret and sacred technique,” Rajinikanth said and added, “Those who know it are very fortunate. It is a bond that continues for generations. Only when you do the Kriya will you know its effect. I have that experience.”

Stating that he didn’t have the heart to leave the place, Rajini said that he had decided that from now on he wished to visit the Ashram every year, stay for seven to 10 days there and then leave.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor