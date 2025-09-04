Actor Randeep Hooda extends support to flood-affected families in Punjab, joins relief operations team

Gurdaspur (Punjab) [India], September 4 : In the wake of the ongoing crisis in Punjab, actor Randeep Hooda has stepped forward to support families affected by the floods in Gurdaspur.

Punjab has been hit hard by devastating floods over the past weeks, leaving thousands of families in several villages of the state. Among the areas affected, Gurdaspur is the most affected city in the state, as per the government of Punjab.

Actor Randeep Hooda, who has been associated with the Global Sikhs NGO founder Amarpreet Singh and his friend Maninder Singh for 10 years, has come together to extend relief to flood-affected communities in Gurdaspur, as per the press note shared by the actor's team.

With the help of volunteers of the Global Sikh NGO, relief materials are being distributed, and every effort is being made to bring comfort to affected families.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Jaat' actor re-shared the post from the Global Sikh NGO, which features Randeep helping the flood-affected people in Punjab.

While sharing the snips from their collaboration, the NGO wrote "PUNJAB FLOOD RELIEF 2025. True to his spirit, @randeephooda has once again stood up for Punjab. He is on ground zero with Global Sikhs, extending his support in our ongoing flood relief efforts. Together, we continue to bring hope and help where it's needed most."

https://www.instagram.com/p/DOH8M-jD9iX/?hl=en

According to the government of Punjab, around 1,655 villages have been affected, with Gurdaspur the most affected area of the lot, as 324 villages are impacted by flooding, followed by Ferozepur (111), Amritsar (190), Hoshiarpur (121), Kapurthala (123) and Sangrur (107), whose villages were significantly impacted by floods.

Further, the Punjab government said that around 1,75,216 hectares of total land have been affected. In Gurdaspur as 40,169 hectares of crop land were impacted due to heavy rain.

Additionally, crop land in Mansa (24967), Sangrur (6560), Fazilika (17786) and Kapurthala (3000) were also affected.

However, villages of SAS Nagar (13), SBS Nagar (44), Moga (29), Roopnagar (05) and Patiala (53) were least affected by floods. While in Malerkotla (32), fewer hectares of crop lands were affected due to floods.

Moreover, throwing light on the evacuation of the people, 19,474 people overall have been evacuated, with Amritsar (2734) and Gurdaspur (5581) witnessing the largest number of evacuations.

As per the Punjab government, 167 relief camps are under operation, with around 29 relief camps being operated in Barnala.

