Actor Ranveer Singh sells two apartments in Mumbai’s Goregaon for Rs 15.25 crore

popular Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh has reportedly successfully sold two apartments in Mumbai's upscale Goregaon area, garnering a total of Rs 15.25 crore. Acquired in December 2014 for Rs 4.64 crore each, these residences, located in the esteemed Oberoi Exquisite residential complex in Goregaon East, boast an expansive 1,324 square feet each and include a combined total of six parking spaces.

According to reports, the stamp duty for each unit amounted to Rs 45.75 lakh. The transaction, finalized on November 6, included the sale of one flat to an individual already residing within the same housing complex.

In addition to this property reshuffling, Ranveer Singh and his actor-wife Deepika Padukone recently made headlines for their acquisition of a sea-facing penthouse in Sagar Resham Building on Bandra Band Stand, reportedly valued at over Rs 100 crore.

On the professional front, Ranveer Singh is gearing up to reprise his role as Simmba in Rohit Shetty's much-anticipated police drama, 'Singham Again.' The star-studded cast includes Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tiger Shroff, and Deepika Padukone, with the film scheduled for release on Independence Day 2024, competing with Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2.'

Furthermore, Ranveer is set to feature in 'Don 3,' directed by Farhan Akhtar. The 'Don' series, known for its captivating narratives and thrilling action sequences, is a modern rendition of the 1978 film where Amitabh Bachchan played the lead role. The original 'Don' earned recognition as the Best Asian Film at the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival in 2006, with its 2011 sequel, 'Don 2,' achieving commercial success. Farhan Akhtar's directorial venture promises to continue the legacy of this iconic series.