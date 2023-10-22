Actor Rashiprabha takes part in 'Green India Challenge' in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 22 : Actor Rashiprabha Sandeepani took part in the 'Green India Challenge' initiative and planted the saplings on Sunday.

Member of the Rajya Sabha Joginipalli Santosh Kumar started this program called 'Green India Challenge.'

Rashiprabha took to Instagram to share photos from her visit. She wrote, "It's a pleasure & honoured to take part of this amazing project #greenindiachallenge great initiative by @santoshkumarjoginipally Garu! #greenindiachallenge #saveenvironment #saveplants"

"There will be no problems in the entire world if we treat nature well," said Rashiprabha Sandipani.

The Green India Challenge encourages tree planting to create urban forests.

Rashiprabha added, "In Sri Lanka, the importance given to nature, the rivers and forests are still safe. Due to this reason, tourism in Sri Lanka has increased and lakhs of people are getting employment. Plants are only the way to reduce global warming levels."

Lauding the Green initiative, she said, "I have travelled to several countries in the world. I have met many environmentalists, but I have never seen like 'Green India Challenge' programme."

She also conveyed her best wishes to Santhosh Kumar who is planting crores of saplings. She further vowed to expand this programme in Sri Lanka.

Earlier on, September 27, India's eminent scientist, and technical advisor to Defence Minister, G Satish Reddy participated in the 'Green India Challenge' in Hyderabad.

Accompanied by Green India Challenge founder and Rajya Sabha MP Santosh Kumar, Satish Reddy planted saplings at Doctors Scientist Hostel in Secunderabad.

Green India Challenge founder members Raghava, Karnakar Reddy and other scientists participated in this programme.

Rashiprabha is known for her roles in 'Visal Adare,' and 'Nimi' among others.

