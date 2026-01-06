Actor Ravi Mohan tells Vijay: You have already won in everything!

Chennai, Dec 6 Actor Ravi Mohan, who plays the antagonist in actor Sivakarthikeyan's 'Parasakthi' which is all set to take on actor Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' at the box office this Pongal, has penned a heartfelt post of appreciation for the trailer of 'Jana Nayagan' in which he has said that for him, Vijay had already won in everything.

Taking to his Instagram stories section to pen a post of appreciation for the trailer of 'Jana Nayagan' which was recently released, Ravi Mohan wrote, "Thalapathy vetri Kondaan(The chief has taken victory). #Jana Nayagan @actorvijay Anna, you have already won for me. In everything. The trailer is super realistically you and I'm sure this movie is winning the hearts of many including me, your forever fan and brother. My best wishes to HVinoth brother, @KvnProductions @Jagadishbliss and entire team for the success."

For the unaware, the unit of director H Vinoth's 'Jana Nayagan' recently released the official trailer of the film, much to the delight of fans and film buffs.

The trailer that was released begins with a notorious thug asking another thug over phone to make enquiries about a person called Thalapathy Vetri Kondan. The other person immediately asks in an alarmed tone,"Hope you haven't tried your tricks with him because you would have heard of many killers but have you heard of someone setting a record in it? That is 'Thalapathy' for you. Do not touch him. He will slice you up."

We are then treated to a series of action sequences in the film. A little child is then seen asking Vijay, "You bashed an entire battalion. Are you Superman?" He replies, "I am just an ordinary man baby but I have heard people say that whatever I do is super."

The trailer also shows Mamitha Baiju playing Vijay's daughter Viji. "Girls should not be scared. She must be like a tigress," he says even as he attempts to get her to sign a form to get inducted in the army. We then see visuals of Viji being in fear and pain and Thalapathy beginning to search for the person who dared to harass her.

The trailer also shows Bobby Deol as the antagonist, who believes that he will be able to make India fall at his feet in 30 days. We get to know he has a plan called OM, which basically is aimed at annihilation.

The trailer shows Vijay making a series of strong political statements. It has a dialogue in which the actor is seen saying,"Be it anybody who tells me,'I will close your chapter', 'I will cause disgrace to befall you', I have no intention of turning back."

The trailer ends with a scene in which he is seen whipping politicians, saying, "Instead of entering politics to serve the people selflessly, you barge into politics to loot and kill innocent lives."

The film, which has triggered huge interest as it will officially be Vijay's last film, is scheduled to hit screens worldwide on January 9 this year.

--IANS

