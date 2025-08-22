Actor Raza Murad files police complaint over "false death rumours"

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 22 : Actor Raza Murad has filed an official complaint at Mumbai's Amboli Police Station on Friday, alleging that a false social media post about his death was circulated online, leaving him "exhausted" from repeatedly clarifying the rumours.

The veteran actor said the "rumour" left him deeply disturbed and forced him to repeatedly clarify that he is alive.

Speaking to ANI, Raza Murad claimed that someone had shared a social media post declaring him dead. He said the post even mentioned his date of birth and a "fake date of death," along with a tribute.

"There are some people who, for reasons I don't understand, seem bothered by my existence. They posted about my death and even offered condolences. They wrote that I had worked for many years, but now no one is there to remember me. They even mentioned my birthday and a fake date of death in that post. This is a very serious matter," Murad said.

The actor added that he has been worn out by the constant need to clarify the misinformation. "My throat, tongue, and lips have dried up from telling people that I am alive. This false news has spread everywhere. I am getting calls and messages from across the world. People are even sending me copies of the post," he said.

Calling the incident "shameful," Murad criticised the person behind the rumour. "Whoever has done this must have a very bad mentality. He appears to be a very small person, someone who has never accomplished anything significant in his life. That is why he enjoys doing such cheap things," he added.

Murad confirmed that the police are taking his complaint seriously. "They have accepted my complaint and are filing an FIR. They assured me that they will get to the bottom of this and catch the person responsible. Legal action will be taken against him," he said.

He further urged action against those responsible for spreading such falsehoods. "This should stop now. It is not only about me. Celebrities are often declared dead while they are still alive. This is wrong, and whoever does this should be punished," he added.

Raza Murad is widely recognised for his remarkable career spanning over 250 films in Hindi, Bhojpuri, and various regional languages since the 1970s. Renowned for his deep baritone voice, he is equally celebrated for his portrayal of both formidable villains and empathetic, brotherly characters. Murad has left an indelible mark in films such as 'Prem Rog' and 'Padmaavat.'

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor