Actor Rick Hurst dies at 79

Los Angeles [US], June 27 : Actor Rick Hurst has passed away. He was 79.

The news of his demise was confirmed by his 'The Dukes of Hazzard' co-star Ben Jones, as per CNN.

"It doesn't seem right that Rick Hurst passed away this afternoon. When something so unexpected happens, it is 'harder to process,' as the current expression goes," wrote Jones.

"I have known Rick for over 45 years and there wasn't a minute of that time that he didn't leave me smiling or laughing. Sure he was a professional comedian, but mostly he just had a heart as big as Texas," he added.

"He was a fine actor, a splendid comic, and a wonderfully supportive colleague," said Jones, who recalled how "everything clicked" when Hurst joined the "Dukes of Hazzard" cast.

Hurst also featured on TV series "On the Rocks" from 1975 to 1976, but it was "The Dukes of Hazzard," which follows the fast-driving Duke brothers as they attempt to outrun the authorities in the fictional Hazzard County, that made him a household name.

Hurst appeared in 55 episodes of the CBS series from 1979 to 1982, before leaving to appear in "Amanda's," a US remake of the popular British TV series "Fawlty Towers."

Rick Hurst is survived by two sons, Ryan, an actor who has featured in shows such as Sons of Anarchy and The Walking Dead, and Collin, who he shared with second wife Shelly Weir.

