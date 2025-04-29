Actor Rohit Basfore of Family Man 3 Fame Found Dead In Guwahati Forest Under Mysterious Circumstances

Family Man 3 actor Rohit Basfore, has been found dead near the Garbhanga forest waterfall in Assam. As reported by Odisha Bytes, Basfore returned to Guwahati from Mumbai a few months ago. His family claimed that he left home for a day’s outing with friends on Sunday afternoon at around 12.30 pm. However, concerns were raised after the family members lost contact with him in the evening. Hours later, a friend informed the family of an accident. While Rohit was taken to a hospital, he was declared dead.

Rohit’s family has alleged murder. The actor had recently been involved in a parking dispute, during which three individuals – Ranjit Basfore, Ashok Basfore, and Dharam Basfore – allegedly threatened to kill him. The actor’s relatives have also named one Amardeep, a gym owner, who reportedly invited Basfore to the outing.

While further investigation is now underway, police have confirmed that the actor had several injury marks on his body. “An autopsy was performed at Guwahati Medical College Hospital on Monday. Multiple injuries were discovered on the body, including wounds on his head, face, and other parts. We are investigating the case, but the four accused are on the run," an official said. Further investigation is underway. Rohit Basfore was set to appear in Family Man 3 featuring Manoj Bajpayee and Jaideep Ahlawat in lead roles.