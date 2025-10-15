Actor Sagar Parekh on returning to ‘Anupamaa’: Full circle moments hit different

Mumbai, Oct 15 Actor Sagar Parekh, who is making a brief return to the popular show Anupamaa, has expressed heartfelt gratitude and nostalgia as he steps back into the shoes of his character Samar after over two years.

Sagar took to Instagram, where he shared a picture with actress Rupali Ganguly. In the image, the actress is seen giving a sweet peck to Sagar, who plays the role of Anupamaa’s son Samar in the show.

“Full circle moments hit different,” Sagar wrote as the caption.

He added: “After approximately two, two and a half years… stepping back into Samar’s shoes… even if just for a short while… felt like returning home. The emotions, the nostalgia, the energy… everything came rushing back the moment I walked onto the sets of Anupamaa.”

For the actor, the shared picture holds something “truly special”.

“It’s an exact recreation of the last photo we took two years ago when I shot my final scene. And now, once again, this might just be the last picture of Samar and Anupamaa together… maybe, maybe not.”

The actor added: “But it carries the same warmth, love, and magic that this bond has always had… Plus we have some really exciting and heartwarming scenes coming up .. which will definitely tickle your emotions..!”

Talking about working with Rupali, he said: “Working with you, Rupali ma’am @rupaliganguly has always been an honour Your dedication, your craft, and the love you bring to Anupamaa… both the character and the show… continue to inspire not just me, but millions..!”

Sagar went on to thank the makers of the show for bringing him back.

“A heartfelt thank you to @rajan.shahi.543 , @directorskutproduction and @starplus for bringing Samar back, even if for a brief moment. It felt like coming back home..!

And of course, to all the fans who never stopped showering love on Samar and Anupamaa… this one’s for you,” he added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor