Actor Salman Khan confirms Ram Charan to do cameo in Kisi Ka Bhai Ki Jaan

Actor Salman Khan is currently busy with the shoot of Kisi Ka Bhai Ki Jaan. The actor is currently hosting Bigg Boss 16, said at the GodFather trailer launch in Mumbai that Ram Charan wanted to be a part of the film. Salman Khan confirmed that Ram Charan is doing a cameo in the film.

“He (Ram Charan) came to see me and he said, ‘I want to do this.’ I told him, ‘no-no’. But he said ‘I want to be with you in the same frame.’ I thought he was just kidding, so I said we will talk about this tomorrow. And the next morning he got his vanity van, he even got his costume. He was there before us. So I asked him, ‘what are you doing?’ To which he said I just want to be here,” Salman said at the event for GodFather in Mumbai.

Salman further added that this is how Ram Charan got cast in a cameo appearance and that they had a great time shooting together.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is an action film directed by Farhad Samji. Salman had shared a teaser and title logo of the film last month.