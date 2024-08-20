Actor Samrat Mukherjee Arrested: Tollywood Star Held After His Car Hits Motorcycle

Tollywood actor Samrat Mukherjee was arrested by police early Tuesday after his car hit a motorcycle in the Behala area of the city. The motorcyclist, a 29-year-old resident of Vidyasagar Colony in Behala was initially taken to M R Bangur Hospital. He was then transferred to SSKM Hospital. "The actor has been arrested and is now being taken for a medical test. We are investigating the matter," police said.

"It was 12:30 am when I was returning home. I saw a car coming from the wrong side at high speed. The car hit me, and I lost consciousness," the motorcyclist said. Local people said Mukherjee was driving from Behala Chowrasta towards Tollygunge when he lost control of his vehicle and it collided with the motorcycle. After the collision, Mukherjee's car crashed into a nearby house, damaging its boundary wall.

Samrat Mukherji is a well-known face in the Bengali television industry who appear on various daily soaps. He rose to popularity for his acting in Bengali serials. He is currently seen in Akash Kushum which appears on Sun Bangla. His Instagram bio says, "Samrat Mukherji is an actor works in television ,films ,stage shows.He is also a mentor and groomer and runs an institute called SMPAI."

