Actor Sanjjanaa Galrani meets Karnataka State Women's Commission to request formation of SWAA

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 17 : Amid the ongoing controversy following the Justice Hema Committee report, actor Sanjjanaa Galrani met with the Karnataka State Women's Commission to request the formation of the "Sandalwood Woman Artist Association" (SWAA), which would focus on women's rights and safety in the industry.

Speaking to ANI, Sanjjanaa said, "In the Kannada film industry, we don't have any independent body. From my foundation, Sanjjanaa Galrani Foundation, I have requested the formation of an independent body... so that newcomers entering the industry are aware of their rights and understand appropriate behaviour."

Earlier this month, Sanjjanaa took to Instagram to call for the formation of SWAA.

Commenting on the establishment of a POSH (Prevention of Sexual Harassment) committee for the film industry, Karnataka Women's Commission chairperson Nagalakshmi Chowdhary said, "This is the first time the film industry has had a meeting about forming a committee for women... It is a law that any organisation with more than 10 women must have a POSH committee. I have issued them a letter. They have 15 days to respond. A POSH committee will not hinder film production. If anyone faces harassment, they can approach the committee... The president of the film industry has agreed to it."

Sexual assault allegations against prominent figures in the Malayalam film industry surfaced following the Justice Hema Committee report, which disclosed shocking details of crimes against women in the industry.

Filmmaker Ranjith, actor and CPI(M) MLA Mukesh, and actors Edavela Babu, Baburaj, Jayasurya, and Siddique have been accused of various sexual harassment complaints.

Last month, a redacted version of the Justice Hema Committee report on the harassment faced by women in the Malayalam cinema industry was made public. It contained distressing accounts of harassment, exploitation, and mistreatment of women professionals.

The 235-page report, published with the names of witnesses and accused redacted, notes that the Malayalam film industry is controlled by about 10 to 15 male producers, directors, and actors who dominate and exert control over the industry.

The report, prepared by a three-member panel led by a former judge of the Kerala High Court and set up by the state government in 2017, was submitted to the Pinarayi Vijayan-led Kerala government in December 2019 and was made public only this month.

The government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to investigate the challenges faced by women in the industry.

