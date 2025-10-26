Actor Satish Shah cremated in Mumbai; Naseeruddin Shah, 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' cast bid emotional farewell

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 26 : Iconic Bollywood actor Satish Shah, who passed away a day ago at the age of 74, was cremated on Sunday morning in Mumbai.

According to the medical certification of cause of death issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the ''Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' actor passed away due to Kidney-related complications.

Family members, close friends, and members of the film fraternity attended to pay their final respects at the crematorium in Mumbai. His mortal remains were kept at his Bandra (East) residence earlier for visitors to offer condolences before the final journey.

Nasserudin Shah, Tikku Talsania, David Dhawan, Rumy Jafry, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Ali Asgar, Deepak Parashar, Harish Bhimani, Avtar Gill, Angan Desai, Pankaj Kapoor and Supriya Pathak were spotted at the cremation ground in Mumbai.

Naseeruddin was accompanied by his son, Imaad Shah.

Noted director David Dhawan was also seen entering the cremation ground. He was followed by the 'Khichdi' actor Anang Desai. Both celebrities wore white outfits for the actor's final rites.

Poonam Dhillon, Farah Khan, Prahlad Kakkar, Suresh Oberoi, Swaroop Sampat, Dilip Tahil, Prasoon Joshi, Sharad Saxena, Tej Sapru were among others who, attended Satish Shah's funeral today.

The 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' cast also paid an emotional farewell to the actor after gathering near Satish Shah's mortal remains to extend their condolences.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also condoled the passing away of veteran actor Satish Shah and said the late actor will be remembered as a true legend of Indian entertainment.

In an X post, PM Modi said Satish Shah's "effortless humour and iconic performances brought laughter into countless lives".

"Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Satish Shah Ji. He will be remembered as a true legend of Indian entertainment. His effortless humour and iconic performances brought laughter into countless lives. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti," he said.

With a career spanning over four decades, Satish Shah became a household name through his comic roles in films and television.

The actor's diverse filmography includes popular hits like satirical black comedy 'Jaane Bhi Do Yaaro' (1983), 'Hum Saath-Saath Hain', 'Main Hoon Na', 'Kal Ho Naa Ho', 'Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa', 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge', 'Om Shanti Om', and 'Shaadi No. 1'.

Despite his memorable roles in cinema, Shah's portrayal of Indravadan Sarabhai in the television series 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' remains one of the most iconic comic performances in Indian TV history.

The entertainment industry has been mourning the loss of the Bollywood icon Satish Shah, with fans and colleagues expressing their grief on social media.

