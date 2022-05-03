Actor Shweta Menons resign from AMMA committee over lack of action against rape-accused Vijay Babu

A day after, Maala Parvathi’s resignation, Shweta Menon and Kukku Parameshwaran have resigned from the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) of AMMA after the film body’s reluctance to take disciplinary action against rape accused actor Vijay Babu.Shweta Menon was the chairperson of AMMA’s ICC and the five-member committee had recommended disciplinary action against Vijay Babu which wasn’t taken into consideration by AMMA. This has prompted Maala, Shweta and Kukku to step down from ICC.

On Monday, after resigning from ICC, Maala ParvathI told reporters that she resigned from the internal complaints committee because she thinks AMMA’s decision doesn’t give the right message to society as the rape accused who revealed the name of the survivor was not ousted because of disciplinary action but stepped down on his own accord.She also said it was totally unacceptable on the part of Vijay Babu to name the survivor on his FB live when the law clearly says that you can’t reveal the name of the rape survivor in public. Vijay Babu has been booked for rape based on the complaint of a budding actor who starred in his film released last year. She had accused him of rape on multiple occasions in hotel rooms and physical violence even when she was in her period. He was also booked for disclosing the survivor’s name in a Facebook live video where he denied all charges.