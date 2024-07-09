Actor Siddharth clarifies support for Telangana CM's anti-drug initiative amid controversy

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], July 9 : Actor Siddharth has released a video clarifying his stance and extending full support to Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy's initiative to combat drug abuse in the state.

The clarification comes in the wake of controversy sparked by Siddharth's remarks during a press conference related to the movie 'Indian 2'.

Addressing the media yesterday morning, Siddharth's response to a query regarding social responsibility of actors led to misunderstanding.

He stated, "My name is Siddharth. I have been before the Telugu audience for 20 years. I collaborated with the government in united Andhra Pradesh from 2005 to 2011 promoting safe sex. My photo with a condom was used on billboards for this. That was me being responsible, not because a CM told me to do so."

"If asked whether an actor already has a responsibility, I would say 'No comments' because I don't understand that. Every actor is socially responsible. We act according to our conscience. If any CM requests us to do something, we will do it. No CM has told us, only if you do this, we will do something else," he added.

However, later in the day, Siddharth took to Instagram to clarify the misunderstanding.

He posted a video reaffirming his support for CM Revanth Reddy's efforts against drug abuse.

In the video, Siddharth stated, "We are talking about zero tolerance in 'Indian 2' movie. Zero tolerance against corruption and zero tolerance against drugs. In a press meet related to the movie, while I was answering a question, some people have misunderstood it. I should immediately clear the misunderstanding. I completely support Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and Telangana government in the fight against drugs."

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C9K1me_vi1N/?hl=en

"Our children's future is not in just their hands, but also ours. Safeguarding their future is our responsibility. I am 100 percent with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and his government in their initiative and directives to involve the film industry to make a better society with the government. I have always supported social initiatives and will continue to do that. I only meant that nobody has forced us from the government and that we were doing it out of our own free will. I want to congratulate Chief Minister and his government on their persistent fight against drugs. We are with you sir," he added.

On July 2, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy had urged the film industry to create awareness videos on drug abuse during an address at the Command And Control Centre of Telangana Police in Hyderabad.

He emphasized, "My suggestion to important people in cinema industry, you're approaching govt for ticket prices hike when a movie gets released but you're not fulfilling your social responsibility when it comes to curb cyber crime and drug use. I'm instructing officials, in coming days if anyone approaches govt to hike ticket prices then they should make a video with the stars on how to curb cyber crime and drug use and that's a pre-condition."

Meanwhile, speaking about the upcoming movie 'Indian 2' which also stars superstar Kamal Haasan is the sequel to the 1996 film 'Indian.' 'Indian' starred Kamal as Veerasekaran Senapathy.

The franchise brings back Kamal and director S Shankar for the sequel.

In the poster, vigilante Senapathy (Kamal Haasan) is seen standing with his trademark twisted finger in handcuffed hands.

Rakul Preet Singh, and Kajal Aggarwal are also a part of the film.

'Indian 2' has music by Anirudh Ravichander and has writers Jayamohan, Kabilan Vairamuthu and Lakshmi Saravanakumar on board.

The first poster of 'Indian 2' was unveiled on the occasion of the Pongal festival in 2020.

