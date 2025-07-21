Actor Silambarasan provides financial assistance to family of late stunt artiste Mohan Raj

Chennai, July 21 Well known stunt choreographer Stunt Silva has now disclosed that actor Silambarasan has silently provided financial assistance to the family of late stunt artiste Mohan Raj, who tragically died while performing a risky stunt for the film 'Vettuvam' recently.

In an interview to a channel, Stunt Silva disclosed that actor Silambarasan called him the very next day after the tragic incident and gave him a cheque for a huge amount, asking him to hand it over to the family of the stunt artiste who had lost his life.

He also pointed out that Simbu, who was known for his silent charitable efforts, often chose to stay away from the spotlight when helping those in need.

For the unaware, stuntman Mohan Raj, a well known stunt artiste passed away while performing a car stunt for 'Vettuvam', a film which is being produced by well known Tamil film director Pa Ranjit's production house Neelam Productions.

It may be recalled that the tragic death of the stunt artiste had shocked the entire Tamil film industry including director Pa Ranjith, who took to his X timeline to post a condolence message put out by his production house, Neelam Productions.

The post Pa Ranjith shared read, "On the morning of 13th July, we lost unexpectedly a talented stunt artist and a longtime colleague Mr. Mohan Raj on the sets of our film 'Vettuvam' in Nagapattinam district of Tamizh Nadu. Our heart is broken for his wife, children, family and all who knew and loved Mohan Raj Anna as a colleague and a friend."

Stating that a day that had started out with detailed planning, caution, clarity in execution, prayers and all their good will had ended in the unexpected death of the stuntmen, the production house said that the news had has sent them all into shock and heart break.

"Mohan Raj Anna was valued and respected by his colleagues in the stunt team and all of us in the crew. He was a veteran in performing stunts whose planning, clarity and execution we all relied on. We relied on the expertise of our Stunt Director Dilip Subbarayan and followed every protocol, every detail that was needed to make this safe. That in spite of all of our preparations and precautions, we ended up losing a man who had unparalleled experience and achievements, who made his family, colleagues and directors proud with the quality of his work has affected us deeply. He will have our respect, love and adoration always," the production house said.

Stating that Mohan Raj's death was devastating, the production house said that it deeply mourned the loss of Mohan Raj Anna as a husband, a father, an incredible stunt artiste and a graceful human being.

"He wanted to be remembered for his work as a fabulous stunt artiste and that’s how he will always stay in our memory," it said.

