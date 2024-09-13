Actor Simran Budharup shares "disheartening experience" at Lalbaugcha Raja

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 13 : TV series 'Kumkum Bhagya' fame actor Simran Budharup shared her "disheartening experience" during her visit to Mumbai's famous Lalbaugcha Raja pandal during the ongoing Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

On Thursday night, Simran took to Instagram to pen a post claiming that she was "rough-handled" by the temple's staff. She also alleged that the bouncers snatched her mother's phone and pushed her when she tried to intervene.

Describing the situation, Simran in a lengthy note wrote, "Really Disheartening Experience at Lalbagh Cha Raja Darshan Today, I visited Lalbagh Cha Raja with my mother to seek blessings, but our experience was marred by the unacceptable behaviour of the staff. A man from the organization snatched my mother's phone while she was clicking the picture (she was in the queue behind me not that she was taking any extra time as It was my turn for the Darshan), and when she tried to retrieve it, he pushed her," she claimed.

"I intervened, and the bouncers rough-handled me, when I started recording this behavior of them they tried snatching my phone too (it's In this video where I am yelling "Mat Karo! Kya Kar Rahe ho aap). It was only when they discovered I'm an actor that they backed off.This incident highlights the need for awareness and accountability. People visit such places with good intentions, seeking positivity and blessings. Instead, we were met with aggression and disrespect. I understand that managing crowds is challenging, but it's the staff's responsibility to maintain order without misbehaving or harming devotees," Simran said.

She also uploaded a video on Instagram in which she can be seen in a heated argument with the pandal staff.

Simran concluded her note by saying, "I'm sharing this to bring attention to the issue and hope it serves as a wake-up call for event organizers and staff to treat visitors with dignity and respect. Let's work together to create a safer, more positive environment for everyone.

In the comment section, Simran's fans and friends from the industry expressed disappointment over the incident.

"This behaviour is unacceptable," a social media user commented.

"So disheartening and unacceptable...," actor Niyati Fatnani wrote.

There has been no statement from the organisers of the Pandal in response to Simran's allegations yet.

Every year, thousands gather at Lalbaug, to offer prayers to the legendary Ganesh idol, renowned far and wide with a golden aura of reverence.

Shilpa Shetty, Ayushmann Khurrana, Vicky Kaushal and Esha Deol were among celebrities spotted at the Lalbaugcha Raja a few days ago.

