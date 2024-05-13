Actor Sonakshi Sinha Opens Up on Her Marriage Plans, Says " I Desperately Want To Tie The Knot"

Heeramandi starring Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha, Sanjeeda Sheikh and Sharmin Segal is currently trending on Netflix. The series is receiving positive and negative response form audience The cast of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut web series recently appeared on the Kapil Sharma show. Sonakshi Sinha who plays role of Fareedan in web series talked about her marriage plans.

During a recent conversation, Kapil made a joke about the weddings of Alia Bhatt and Kiara Advani while asking Sonakshi about her own marriage plans. Sonakshi, who is known for her frankness, responded to the light-hearted question by referring to her character in the series "Heeramandi," indicating that despite the show ending, she has not yet gotten married.

Sonakshi Said, “Alia got married, Kiara got married. Is your character in Heeramandi negative or positive?” The audience started laughing out loud at such a question, and Sonakshi answered, “Bas aap jale pe namak daal rahe ho na. Wo janta hai mujhe kitne zor se shaadi karni hai. Heeramandi bhi khatam ho gayi, meri shaadi nahi huyi. "

For those who don't know Sonakshi Sinha is dating her XXL co-star Zaheer Iqbal. The couple reportedly have been together for a long time.