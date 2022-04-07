Actor Sreenivasan put on ventilator support after bypass surgery

Veteran Malayalam actor and filmmaker, Sreenivasan who was admitted to a private hospital in Angamaly underwent a bypass surgery after he complained of chest pain. The doctors detected three blocks in the blood vessels. Following the surgery he was in the intensive care unit (ICU), however, his saturation levels dropped on Wednesday and he was put on a ventilator with minimum support.

The latest reports suggest that the 66-year-old actor is responding well to the medicines, and hence has been shifted from ventilator support and is now in the intensive care unit. Meanwhile, Sreenivasan turned 66 this week. Sreenivasan was born on April 6, 1956 in Kerala. He is an actor, screenwriter, director, dubbing artist and producer. As a writer and actor he has frequently collaborated with directors such as Priyadarshan, Sathyan Anthikad and Kamal. As a filmmaker, he scripted and directed Vadakkunokkiyanthram (1989) and Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala (1998). While Vadakkunokkiyanthram (1989) won the Kerala State Film Award for Best Film, Chinthavishtayaya Shyamala (1998) won the National Film Award for Best Film on Other Social Issues and Best Popular Film Award at the 29th Kerala State Film Awards. He co-produced Katha Parayumpol (2007) and Thattathin Marayathu (2012) under the banner Lumiere Film Company, along with actor Mukesh.

