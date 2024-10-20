Actor Srikanth offers prayers at Tirumala Tirupati temple

Tirupati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], October 20 : Actor Srikanth visited the Tirumala Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

The actor, who was accompanied by director Sreenu Vaitla and producer Vishwa Prasad, visited the Lord Balaji temple and offered prayers.

They all were dressed in traditional attire.

Srikanth even posed with fans for pictures.

Recently, famous director Omkar and actor Ashwin Babu also visited the temple to offer prayers.

The Tirumala Venkateswara Temple, also called the Tirupati Balaji Temple, is one of India's most sacred sites.

Located in the town of Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh's Chittoor district, this temple is not just a place of worship but also a symbol of faith, culture, heritage, and spirituality.

Dedicated to Lord Venkateswara, an incarnation of the Hindu god Vishnu, the temple has a rich history, stunning architecture, and a deep significance for countless devotees who visit on pilgrimage.

