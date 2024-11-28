Actor Sriya Reddy celebrates her birthday in an unusual manner, embraces Kalaripayattu

Chennai, November 28 Popular South Indian actor Sriya Reddy is celebrating her birthday today by embracing the ancient Indian martial art of Kalaripayattu.

The "Salaar" actor has chosen a unique way to mark her special day, reflecting her love for learning and her cultural roots, instead of opting for a traditional celebration.

Sriya ,it may be recalled ,underwent intensive training in Kalaripayattu for her upcoming film OG and developed a deep admiration for the martial art. Inspired by her experience, she decided to take an advanced workshop as a meaningful way to celebrate her birthday.

A source close to the actor said, “Sriya participated in an intensive two-day Kalari workshop, where she learned the intricate movements and philosophies of the martial art. For her, it wasn’t just about trying something new—it was a way to challenge herself and connect with her roots.”

Sharing her thoughts on the experience, Sriya said, “I’d like to quote Sadhguru: ‘It’s not about flexibility and strength but gaining mastery over mind and body.’ For me, Kalari has been exactly that—mental clarity and understanding how to use the body as a weapon. It’s one of the best decisions of my life to learn Kalaripayattu.”

