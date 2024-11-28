Actor Sriya Reddy celebrates her birthday in an unusual manner, embraces Kalaripayattu
By IANS | Published: November 28, 2024 09:59 AM2024-11-28T09:59:08+5:302024-11-28T10:00:07+5:30
Chennai, November 28 Popular South Indian actor Sriya Reddy is celebrating her birthday today by embracing the ancient Indian martial art of Kalaripayattu.
The "Salaar" actor has chosen a unique way to mark her special day, reflecting her love for learning and her cultural roots, instead of opting for a traditional celebration.
Sriya ,it may be recalled ,underwent intensive training in Kalaripayattu for her upcoming film OG and developed a deep admiration for the martial art. Inspired by her experience, she decided to take an advanced workshop as a meaningful way to celebrate her birthday.
A source close to the actor said, “Sriya participated in an intensive two-day Kalari workshop, where she learned the intricate movements and philosophies of the martial art. For her, it wasn’t just about trying something new—it was a way to challenge herself and connect with her roots.”
Sharing her thoughts on the experience, Sriya said, “I’d like to quote Sadhguru: ‘It’s not about flexibility and strength but gaining mastery over mind and body.’ For me, Kalari has been exactly that—mental clarity and understanding how to use the body as a weapon. It’s one of the best decisions of my life to learn Kalaripayattu.”
