Actor Teja Sajja tells Ravi Teja: Thank you will be a small word for the love you shower on me!

Hyderabad, Sep 15 Actor Teja Sajja has now penned an adorable thank you note to Telugu star Ravi Teja for congratulating him and the unit of his just released film 'Mirai'.

Taking to his X timeline, Teja Sajja wrote, "My Dearest Guru Garu @RaviTeja_offl. Thank you would be a very small word for all the love you shower on me every time. Glad you loved #MIRAI."

Earlier, Ravi Teja had showered praises on Mirai, calling the film "a visual treat".

He had said, "What a visual treat Mirai was! @tejasajja123, your efforts truly paid off today with utmost commitment and hard work, I’m so happy for my dear @Karthik_gatta, his technical brilliance was outstanding. His attention to detail and strength in the craft brought us this visual spectacle. @vishwaprasadtg garu, this is by far the finest project from @peoplemediafcy. @HeroManoj1 was absolutely fantastic in his role! A big congratulations to the entire cast and crew of #Mirai."

Ravi Teja wasn't the only one to congratulate Teja Sajja and the unit of Mirai. Actor Nani too had showered praise on the film and its makers.

Nani in a tweet had said, "Wow #Mirai. @tejasajja123 congratulations ra. Your belief, patience and hard work paid off. @HeroManoj1 very happy for you babai. You deserved this. Was long overdue. Dear @Karthik_gatta, Proud of what you pulled off and how you did it. Very happy for you and your team. Special mention for music and action choreography. Terrific. Congratulations to @vishwaprasadtg gaaru and the entire team on this memorable success."

Bankrolled by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad, 'Mirai' is a film that, apart from Teja Sajja, also features Manoj Manchu, Shriya Saran, Jayaram, and Jagapathi Babu in pivotal roles.

Director Karthik Gattamaneni is not only Mirai's director but also its cinematographer. The film’s screenplay has been crafted by Karthik himself, with Manibabu Karanam contributing both to writing and the dialogues. The world of Mirai has been brought to life with rich visual detail, thanks to Sri Nagendra Tangala, who heads the art department, while Sujith Kumar Kolli serving as the film's Executive Producer.

The film, which has had a worldwide release on September 12, has hit screens in eight languages and is available in both 2D and 3D formats.

