Actor Tusshar Kapoor calls upcoming 'Kapkapiii' release the"last wish" of director Sangeeth Sivan

New Delhi [India], May 20 : Actor Tusshar Kapoor urged the viewers to give a "chance" to his upcoming film 'Kapkapiii' for its director Sangeeth Sivan, who passed away while the movie was in the post-production stage.

Reflecting on the director's final moments, Tusshar shared that releasing the movie on the big screen was Sivan's "last wish."

In an interview with ANI, Tusshar stressed the emotional significance of his upcoming film, Kapkapiii, calling it an important release for Sangeeth Sivan and his "happiness."

"Whatever happens with the film, I think the audience will decide. And we just want the audience to give the film a chance. That is most important. And I think for Sangeeth ji and his happiness, wherever he is, this is enough," said Tusshar.

The 'Golmaal' actor believes that there cannot be a "better time " for the movie to be released on the big screens when the "horror comedy" is on the rise and schools and colleges are closed.

"Today's film is being released on time, in a good time. When schools and colleges are closed, people are celebrating holidays. And people want to like horror, comedy type of films. Especially in this phase, when they are free. So I would like people to give this film a chance. For themselves, for their entertainment and for Sangeeth ji," said Tusshar.

The 'Golmaal' actor recalled the "last wish" of director Sangeeth Sivan and said, "It is obvious that this (Kapkapiii release) was his last wish, the release of the last film he worked on. It's like his last wish. And we are trying to fulfill that wish while it is getting ready to release. I wish for it's success."

Actress Siddhi Idnani, who made her Bollywood debut with The Kerala Story, is ready to play a prominent role in the horror-comedy film Kapkapiii.

While talking to ANI, the actress shared her expectation of success from the film Kapkapiii, which is similar to her previous Bollywood venture, The Kerala Story.

"Kerala story got a very different type of reception which was very close to the heart. And I hope that we get the same kind of reaction with Kapkapiii," said Siddhi Idnani.

Actress Sonia Rathee, who is also a part of the Kapkapiii star cast, opened up about her experience working with director Sangeeth Sivan. While talking to ANI, the actress said, "I was a bit scared to start it. To be honest, I was a bit hesitant when I took up the character. But it was a lot of fun. I mean, working with Sangeeth sir, he really helped me take away that filter I had. Like actors and actresses have. I had a lot of fun. I felt very free."

'Kapkapiii' is slated to release in theatres on May 23.

