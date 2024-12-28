Actor Urmilla Kanetkar's car hits two metro construction workers in Mumbai, one killed

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 28 : A labourer working on a metro project in Mumbai was killed and another injured after a car in which Marathi actor Urmilla Kanetkar was travelling hit them on Friday night. The actor and her driver were also injured.

The two labourers were working on a metro project near Poisar Metro station in the city. The worker injured in the incident has been hospitalised.

Mumbai Police said the incident occurred when the driver of Urmilla's car lost control at high speed.

The actor, who was returning from work, escaped with minor injuries due to the timely deployment of the car's airbags. The driver was severly injured in the accident, officials said.

Speaking with media, Urmrilla's father said the actor is recovering from her injuries. He also clarified that neither Urmilla nor her driver were under the influence of alchohol.

The investigation into the matter is underway.

Urmilla has acted in a few films, including "Duniyadari" in Marathi and "Thank God" in Hindi.

