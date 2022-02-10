Actor Vibhu Raghave diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer

Television actor Vibhu Raghave who is known for his stint in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins. The actor has been diagnosed with stage 4 cancer and is currently in the hospital. The news was confirmed by the actor himself in a post on social media wherein Vibhu stated that the diagnosis had changed his life upside down and that he is trying to be strong.

Taking to his Instagram account, Vibhu shared a couple of videos while lying the hospital. In the video, he said, “I am in the hospital. I thought I'd let you know what's going on here. I was sick for the last few days and about two weeks back they found a stage 4 cancer in me which is in an advanced state, which is a rare type and kind of aggressive. I never expected that. In a day, life changed, totally upside down. Nevertheless, we are trying to be strong and we are going ahead with it. Besides having the best doctors and the best team around me, I have all the blessings and love. There's so much happening, everybody's praying and sending love and best wishes. Let's hope for the best”.

Several of his friends and former colleagues were shocked to learn about this and prayed for his speedy recovery.Shalien Malhotra wrote, "You'll come back stronger and better and fitter than before buddy. Just hang in there. All the love and power to you. See you soon." Mohsin Khan, who was seen with Vibhu in Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, commented, "Meri jaaan we gonna see u back with those 6 pack abs mera bhai (sic)."Zain Imam wrote, "Bro brohhh always keep that everlasting smile on that pretty face of urs mahn! You're a gem! I pray for your immediate recovery and good health." Actress Heli Daruwala wrote, "Vibhu…. Sending you lots of love…we all are here for you, with you..!!"Besides Nisha Aur Uske Cousins, Vibhu was also seen in TV show Suvreen Guggal - Topper of the year.