Actor Vijay Babu goes into hiding after rape allegations, police issues lookout notice

The Kerala Police Thursday issued a lookout circular against Malayalam actor-cum producer Vijay Babu who is facing a rape case. According to an Indian Express report, Babu went into hiding after the police registered a case against him based on the complaint of a woman actor who had accused him of sexually abusing her several times in the last one month.After the woman filed a complaint with the Kochi police on April 22 alleging that Babu had sexually abused her several times promising roles in films, he revealed her identity, leading to the registration of another case against him.

Babu, in a Facebook live, said, “I am the real victim in the case and hence revealing the complainant’s name.”Babu said he had known the woman since 2018 and she was given a chance to act in his productions. “She had sent several messages to me saying that she is facing depression. I have around 400 screenshots of those messages. I haven’t sent any messages to her for the last one-and-a-half years,’’ he said.Babu said he would file a complaint against the woman for tarnishing his image. “I will file a defamation case against the complainant. Let it be the beginning of a new Me Too. Let us start a new fight,’’ he said. Babu, who has been active in the film industry for over a decade, is the founder of film production company ‘Friday Film House’ and has six productions to his credit. Meanwhile, in the Facebook page ‘Women Against Sexual Harassment’, the woman said Vijay Babu assaulted her physically and sexually from March 13, 2022, to April 14.“He won my trust by being friendly and advising me as I was a novice in the film industry. Under the guise of a professional guide, he sexually exploited me. Disregarding my protest, he raped me several times,’’ narrated the complainant in the Facebook post.

Further, in the note, the actress has alleged that, while she was conscious she had denied consent to sexual relationship, however, Vijay Babu later intoxicated and assaulted her sexually, “Whenever I was conscious, I denied consent for engaging in sex. But for him it was never an issue and disregarding my protest he has raped me several times during the past 1 ½ months. He intoxicated me with alcohol and always used to force me to take happy pills but I denied. When I was incapable of saying yes or no consciously, he used my body as a tool for his pleasure. He has forced himself on me and even forced me into oral sex in a car against my will. I was in a state of shock, incapable to talk or respond.”In the note, the actress also shared that, Vijay Babu had also made false promises of marriage, and had physically assaulted her for denying sex. “Each time I tried to run away from this trauma, he would come after me with false promises of marriage. There are also several witnesses to the trauma he has put me through. Every time we met, he used to offer me characters in his upcoming films. But that wasn’t my intention. I was under his control and was scared to speak up because of the clout, influence and power he wielded in the film industry. It was a trap to use me. He was even controlling over my career and films. One day for denying sex he stamped forcefully on my stomach when I was on my periods. He spit sputum on my face and forced himself on me against my will. I was too traumatised to realise what was happening at that time but today I realise I was subjected to rape. He even forced sex when I was on periods was never concerned about my physical health. He was like a monster to me,” the note read.

