Actor Vijay congratulates Rahul Gandhi for being elected as Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha

New Delhi [India], June 26 : Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) president Vijay has congratulated Rahul Gandhi for being elected as Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha.

The Congress on Tuesday declared Rahul Gandhi the party's MP from Raebareli as the Leader of the Opposition in the 18th Lok Sabha, ending a decade-long spell of no LoP in the Lower House since 2014.

"Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has been appointed as the LoP in the Lok Sabha.." party leader K C Venugopal said while addressing the media here in the national capital.

Notably, Lok Sabha did not have Leader of Opposition in the last 10 years because no political party, other than the ruling party, was able to secure the minimum Lok Sabha seats required to nominate a Leader of the Opposition.

Taking to X, Vijay wrote, "Congratulations to Hon'ble Thiru. @RahulGandhi Avargal for being unanimously elected by @INCIndia and its allies as Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha. My best wishes to serve the people of our Nation."

https://x.com/tvkvijayhq/status/1805837914221559966

Rahul Gandhi won from both Raebareli and Wayanad Lok Sabha constituencies in the recently concluded Lok Sabha polls. While Rahul Gandhi won with a margin of 364422 votes from Wayanad defeating Communist Party of India's Annie Raja, in Raebareli, he won with a margin of 390030 votes from Raebareli defeating Bharatiya Janata Party's Dinesh Pratap Singh.

Vijay had recently celebrated his birthday for which AIADMK, BJP, Congress leaders from Tamil Nadu wished him. Vijay also thanked all of them.

However, no DMK leader wished the actor on his birthday sparking a discussion on social media.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the makers of 'The GOAT- Greatest of All Time' that stars Vijay, released a small glimpse from the film.

The 50-second glimpse, titled The GOAT Bday Shots, begins with a chase scene happening somewhere abroad, as we see a group of people chasing a duo on a bike.

The GOAT is helmed by Venkat Prabhu and gearing up for release on September 5.

