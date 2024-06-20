Actor Vijay meets victims of Kallakurichi hooch tragedy

Kallakurichi (Tamil Nadu) [India], June 20 : Actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam president Vijay on Thursday visited Kallakurichi to meet the victims of the hooch tragedy in Tamil Nadu.

At least 34 people died and over 60 people were hospitalized after allegedly consuming illicit liquor in the Kallakurichi district last night.

Reacting to the incident, earlier in the day, Vijay expressed his condolences.

In a post on X, he wrote, "The news of the death of more than 25 people after consuming fake liquor in Karunapuram area of Kallakurichi district is shocking and heartbreaking."

Thalapathy Vijay also called out the "indifference" of the government administration and urged the Tamil Nadu government to take strict precautionary measures.

"The fact that such an incident has occurred again shows the indifference of the government administration when it has not yet fully recovered from the tragedy of losing many lives due to the same incident last year," Vijay said.

"I strongly request that the Tamil Nadu government should take strict precautionary measures to prevent such incidents from happening in the future," he added.

Director CS Amudhan reacted to the Kallakurichi hooch tragedy.

"The scale of the Kallakurichi tragedy boggles the mind & should never be allowed to happen again. This is clearly the product of organized crime with collusion from various officials including the police. This government should demonstrably bring all those culprits to book," he wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced Rs 10 lakh each to the kins of the deceased and Rs 50,000 for those undergoing treatment.

Stalin has announced an inquiry commission to submit a report on the Kallakurichi Hooch tragedy.

Following the incident, the Tamil Nadu government announced the transfer of District Collector Sravan Kumar Jatavath and suspended Superintendent of Police Samay Singh Meena. MS Prasanth and Rajat Chaturvedi were named as their replacements.

