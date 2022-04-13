Actor Vishal's sister Aishwarya blessed with baby girl

Chennai, April 13 Well-known Tamil actor Vishal's sister Aishwarya Krishna and her husband Kritish have been blessed with a baby girl on Wednesday.

Needless to say, the news has thrilled actor Vishal who shared his happiness on social media.

Taking to Twitter, he wrote, "Well, what more can I ask? Super happy to become an uncle again. The princess is born today to my princess darling sister Aishu. May God bless the new born girl and the couple. Inshaallah. God bless. "

Sources close to the actor said that the child was born at 5.25 on Wednesday morning and that both mother and child are fine.

Aishwarya and Kritish got married on August 27 in the year 2019.

