Actors Aishwarya Rajesh, Thiruveer-starrer titled 'Oh Sukumari'!

Hyderabad, Dec 3 The makers of director Bharat Dharshan's eagerly awaited Telugu film, featuring actors Aishwarya Rajesh and Thiruveer in the lead, on Wednesday announced that the film had been titled 'Oh Sukumari'.

Taking to its X timeline, Gangaa Entertainments, the production house producing the film, wrote, "Get ready for a spark of entertainment and a storm of emotions. @GangaEnts Production No.2 is #OhSukumari. A PAN INDIAN FAMILY ENTERTAINER. Starring @iamThiruveeR @aishu_dil. Directed by @SS_bharath. Produced by @MaheswaraMooli."

For the unaware, actor Thiruveer, who is best known for his performance in the superhit film 'The Great Pre Wedding Show', plays the lead in this film along with well known actress Aishwarya Rajesh, who played one of the female leads in the blockbuster 'Sankranthiki Vasthunnam' which released earlier this year.

The film, which was until now tentatively being referred to as Production Number 2, marks the directorial debut of Bharat Dharshan and is being produced by Maheswara Reddy Mooli under the banner of Gangaa Entertainments.

After impressing audiences with its first production 'Shivam Bhaje', which garnered critical acclaim, Gangaa Entertainments is now backing another compelling and entertaining story penned by director Bharat Dharshan himself. The film’s grand launch ceremony was held in Hyderabad last month, in the presence of the cast and crew.

Known for his strong content-driven choices, Thiruveer continues to explore diverse genres, from the critically acclaimed 'Masooda' to the recent 'Pre Wedding Show'. This new film is billed to be a hilarious entertainer that promises a refreshing experience.

The movie boasts a talented team of technicians. CH Kushendar, known for his work in 'Razakar' and 'Polimera', is the cinematographer of this film, which has now caught the attention of film buffs.

Bharath Manchiraju, an associate of MM Keeravani, is scoring the music for this film.

Thirumala M. Thirupathi of 'Balagam' fame is heading the art department, and Sree Varaprasad of 'Ka' fame is the editor.

Aanu Reddy Akkati, who is also working on director Bharat Krishnamachari's much-awaited historical magnum opus 'Swayambhu', has been assigned the responsibity of designing the costumes for this film. Popular lyricist Purnachary is to pen the lyrics for this film..

Sources had told IANS that the regular shoot of the film had commenced from November 19. The film, its makers say, will release in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Kannada languages.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor