Actress Ada Khan recounts her heartfelt encounter with 'Baalveer' fan

Mumbai, May 29 Actress Ada Khan, who plays the antagonist Aageel in the superhero series 'Baalveer 4', has shared a touching story about her interaction with a young fan, highlighting the deep connection between the show's cast and its ardent followers.

Recalling her encounter with the fan, Ada said: "During a visit to Vadodara for a show, a sweet little girl discovered my location through my Instagram Story. Since it’s a small town, she made her way to the venue just to meet me. She even brought chocolates and told me, ‘I love you so much, didi'."

"The little girl then insisted that I shouldn’t listen to my mom and that Baalveer was very good, suggesting we should be friends in the show. When it was time for me to leave, she was in tears. It’s moments like these that are truly heartwarming," Ada said.

She added: "The genuine appreciation from children is incredibly moving. In fact, it is also a testament to the bond Baalveer has forged with so many young fans over the years."

'Baalveer 4' stars Dev Joshi in the titular role alongside Aditi Sanwal as Kashvi.

The series follows Baalveer's quest to battle the dark forces, reclaim his powers, and protect the world from the evil.

The show streams from Monday to Friday on Sony LIV.

