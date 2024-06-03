Actress Adah Sharma Moves into the Late Sushant Singh Rajput’s Mumbai Apartment

Adha Sharma who got popular after her superhit film now has shifted to late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Mumbai Apartment. Earlier Adha was spotted outside the apartment, she visited the place to just look, since then the rumours of Adha moving in the apartment were making headlines.

Adha revealed that she moved in apartment four months back. In an interview with Bombay Times Adha said, "I moved into the flat (Mont Blanc Apartments, Bandra) four months ago, but I was busy promoting my projects, including Bastar and the OTT release of The Kerala Story. After that, I spent some time at the elephant sanctuary in Mathura. It's only recently that I got some time off and have finally settled in.”

She further added, “I have lived in the same house at Pali Hill (Bandra) all my life and this is the first time I've moved out of there. I'm very sensitive to vibes, and this place gives me positive ones. Our homes in Kerala and Mumbai have been surrounded by trees and we used to feed birds and squirrels. So, I wanted a home with a view and ample space to feed birds.”

Earlier, when questioned by Siddharth Kannan, the actress expressed that when she visited the apartment, she felt "overwhelmed" by the media focus. She stated, "At this moment, I simply want to convey that I reside in everyone's hearts. There is an appropriate time to speak. When I visited the location, I was somewhat taken aback by the media scrutiny. I am a private individual. While I enjoy being in the limelight for my films, I have always valued my privacy."