Actress Adrija Roy talks about camaraderie with co-stars in ‘Anupamaa’

Mumbai, May 22 Television actress Adrija Roy, who essays the role of Rahi in Anupamaa, talked about the fun atmosphere on set and her bond with her co-stars.

She said that her bond with Randeep Rai has been great.

“We have so much fun together. Since the day Randeep entered the show, our bond has been great. We laugh a lot and genuinely enjoy each other’s company.”

Talking about whom she is closer to Prem or Mohit in real life, Adrija said: “It’s really hard to compare. I have different kinds of connections with each person on set – be it my on-screen parents, Prem, or Mohit.”

“You can’t compare emotions. But when you’re around people your age, the vibe just clicks.” When the three of us sit together, we have conversations that can’t even be shared on camera!”

Speaking about her on-screen father, played by actor Rahil Azam, she said: “Everyone on set shares a good bond. Some people you open up to more easily. Like now, I’ve started bonding more with Papa (Rahil sir) too.”

Anupamaa is an Indian Hindi-language television drama series that premiered in 2020. Produced by Rajan Shahi and Deepa Shahi under the banner of Director's Kut Productions, it is a remake of Star Jalsha's Bengali series Sreemoyee. Rupali Ganguly plays the titular role and formerly starred Sudhanshu Pandey, Madalsa Sharma and Gaurav Khanna. The series stars Ganguly with Adrija Roy (replaced Alisha Parveen) and Shivam Khajuria as second generation leads.

Talking about Adrija, she made her television debut with Bengali serial Bedini Moluar Kotha. In February 2023, Roy made her debut in Hindi television as one of the titular lead Charu Roy Chaudhary Bannerjee opposite Mohit Kumar and later opposite Kunal Jaisingh and alongside Rachi Sharma in Durga Aur Charu.

She played third generation protagonist Imlie Rana Reddy in Imlie opposite Sai Ketan Rao.

She then stepped in the shoes of Sana Sayyad as Dr. Palki Khurana opposite Baseer Ali and Paras Kalnawat in Kundali Bhagya. Following which she replaced Alisha Parveen Khan as Aadhya Kapadia opposite Shivam Khajuria in Anupamaa in the same month.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor