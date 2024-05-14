Actress Ahsaas Channa Reacts To A Matrimonial Bio Asking For ‘White Skin Color’

The issue of the generational divide has persisted in society for years, creating a rift between parents and children, despite their mutual attempts to connect. To address this challenge and foster dialogue, Media Entrepreneur and Yuvaa co-founder Nikhil Taneja introduced a fresh initiative titled 'Be A Parent, Yaar!' The talk show seeks to narrow the generational gap by initiating conversations between parents and their children. The first-of-its-kind talk show, ‘Be A Parent, Yaar’ endeavours to bridge the #GenerationUngap by delving into unconventional subjects through candid discussions between parents and their children. In its inaugural episode, actor and digital content creator Ahsaas Channa, alongside her mother Kulbir Baderson, tackled the challenge of narrowing the generational divide on matters concerning romantic relationships.

In the episode, the mother-daughter duo discussed some matrimony and dating profiles of men while reacting to the same. As Ahsaas read men’s profiles from matrimonial sites, one particular profile enraged her as for the partner preferences, it mentioned, “Should not drink or smoke, White skin colour, You can get a job if you want.” Expressing her anger at the demands of being fair-skinned and allowing a girl to work, the young actress said, ‘Fair-skinned? Then move to America, why are you here? Why is he giving permission to do a job, we don’t need permission for that.” In the same conversation, there was a matrimonial profile that Ahsaas’ mother, Kubir instantly approved for her daughter. The matrimonial bio read “I come from an upper-middle-class family. The most important thing in my life is religious beliefs, moral values, and respect for elders.” Discussing the same, Kulbir said “This is great, keep this one aside”, adding to this Ahsaas said,“He’s a nice boy” keeping the profile separate from the others.

For the unversed, for two decades, Kulbir has been looking after the well-being of her two daughters as a single mother. In the same episode, Ahsaas also dwelled upon being raised by a single mother and its impact on her perception of love and how she wishes her mother to find love again. Ahsaas also opened up about her love life, crushes, and the idea of an ideal man. The variance in values, beliefs, and behaviors between different generations frequently causes a divide between parents and children, resulting in conflicts and misunderstandings that strain their relationship. Yuvaa's latest talk show, 'Be A Parent, Yaar!', aims to mend this gap by encouraging parents and children to engage in challenging conversations, fostering mutual understanding, and strengthening their bond.

Commencing during Mother’s Day week, the talk show will showcase an additional five sets of parents and children, initiating discussions on a range of topics concerning the generation gap. New episodes are scheduled to be broadcast every Wednesday on Yuvaa’s YouTube channel.