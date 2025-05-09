Actress Aishwarya Rajesh thanks Indian Armed Forces; Says,'You are the reason we breathe freely'

Chennai, May 9 Popular actress Aishwarya Rajesh on Friday penned a heartfelt note of gratitude to the Indian Armed Forces for saving 15 Indian cities from attacks launched by Pakistan on Thursday night.

The actress, who took to her Instagram page to express her gratitude to the Indian armed forces, wrote, "Thank you Indian Armed forces for saving 15 Indian cities last night when the entire nation was fast asleep. You are the reason we breathe freely. Thank you. Jai Hind."

Aishwarya Rajesh wasn't the only one to thank the Indian armed forces, which have kept Pakistan's attacks at bay.

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma too penned a note of gratitude. She wrote, "Eternally grateful to our Indian Armed Forces for protecting us through these times like the heroes that they are. Heartfelt gratitude to the sacrifices they and their families have made. Jai Hind."

Several film celebrities from the south Indian film industries also expressed pride at the accomplishments of the Indian armed forces and gratitude for their services.

Tamil film actor Santhanam, who was among the first to react to the news of Indian Armed Forces successfully thwarting and nullifying the aerial attacks lauched by Pakistan, wrote, "So Proud of u 🇮🇳 Forces #IndianArmy #IndianAirForce #OperationSindoor"

Telugu actor Varun Tej too was among those who expressed pride at the manner in which the Indian Armed Forces had countered the enemy.

Taking to his X timeline, Varun Tej wrote, "More power to our brave #IndianArmy defending against the attacks of the perpetrators with unwavering valour. We stand united in support and pray for your safety. Jai Hind 🇮🇳"

Ace director S S Rajamouli too expressed his support for the Indian Armed Forces. Taking to his X timeline, Rajamouli wrote, "Saluting our brave Indian Armed Forces for their unwavering courage in protecting our nation from terrorism. Let’s stand together as a nation, inspired by their valor, to build a future of peace and unity. Jai Hind! 🇮🇳"

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor