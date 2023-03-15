Actress Amala Paul turns the heat in a multi coloured bikini as beach pics go viral

South actress Amala Paul who is known for her impeccable acting skills often sends social media into a tizzy with her gorgeous pictures. In the latest, the actress dropped this video from her recent beach vacation wherein she can be seen in a multicoloured bikini. Amala flaunted her curves as she enjoyed dancing and running around the beach. . The clip is currently going viral on social media. In the video, Amala is dressed in a multicoloured bikini and can be seen dancing and having fun at the seaside. She has kept her hair open to complete her look. Amala has captioned her video as “Sunset and chill with goddesses is my new fav platform; Jennysss my Jennykuttiee.”

One of the users commented, “Divine feminine energies look at how beautifully you are flowing.” Another one penned “Golden goddess”. “Superb,” wrote a third user. Many dropped red hearts and fire emoticons in the comments box.A few days back, she went on a trip to Bali and shared an amazing video, as she enjoyed her vacation. In the clip, Amala is wearing a black polka-dotted bikini and is seen enjoying the trip to the fullest. She is climbing rocks, jumping in the water, riding a swing, swimming, and having a bath under a waterfall. On the work front, Amala Paul will soon be seen in a special appearance in the upcoming action thriller Hindi film, Bholaa. The film is directed by Ajay Devgn and produced jointly by Ajay Devgn FFilms, Reliance Entertainment, T-Series Films, and Dream Warrior Pictures. It stars Ajay in the titular role alongside Tabu, Deepak Dobriyal, Sanjay Mishra, and Gajraj Rao in pivotal roles.This movie is the remake of the 2019 Tamil film Kaithi.