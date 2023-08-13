Actress Ankita Lokhande's father passes away

Actor Ankita Lokhande’s father Shashikant Lokhande died on Saturday at the age of 68. The funeral was held on Sunday at the Oshiwara crematorium in Mumbai. Ankita was seen carrying her father’s remains along with husband Vicky Jain as they paid their last tribute to him. Ankita’s friend, actor Shraddha Arya, was also seen at the funeral to pay her condolence to the family.

Earlier Ankita Lokhande's father, who was receiving medical care for an undisclosed health issue at a hospital in Mumbai, came back home, she shared some lovely moments with her father that were backed by a heartfelt note. At that time Ankita wrote a note on social media, "“Papa u r back from the hospital and nothing will ever make me happy more than you and your good health..I promise to take take care of you unconditionally and forever just the way you have been doing it for me and for us as family. Thanku everyone for prayers and love.