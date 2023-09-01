Actress Aparna P. Nair found dead at her residence in Kerala

Malayalam actress Aparna P. Nair, who has starred in several films and serials, was found dead at her residence in Karamana Thali. The body has been shifted to a private hospital mortuary.Aparna has acted in several movies including Meghatheertham, Mudhugauv, Achayans, Kodathi Samaksham Balan Vakeel, and Kalki.

She has also acted in serials including Chandanamazha and Athmasakhi. She is survived by two children Thraya and Krithika.Police have started investigation after registering a case of unnatural death.Aparna was found unconscious at her home on Thursday evening. Although the actor was immediately rushed to the hospital, she was pronounced dead on arrival.