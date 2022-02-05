Actress Ashna Zaveri believes a grateful heart is a magnet for miracles

Chennai, Feb 5 Actress Ashna Zaveri, who has acted in several Tamil films including the Santhanam-starrer 'Vallavanukku Pullum Aayudham', believes that a grateful heart is a magnet for miracles.

The actress believes that being thankful for even small things can actually go a long way in making one feel better about oneself.

Taking to Instagram, the actress said: "No matter what life throws at you, there is always something to be thankful for.

"On days when I feel anxious, inadequate, not in my elements, I immediately switch into gratitude mode - simple things like being thankful for our food, good health. Our loved ones can actually help elevate our state of being instantly.

"You can pick things that you appreciate the most in your life, it is a simple practice that can have a huge impact in the way we feel and respond around us. You tend to appreciate life a little more and worry a little less. As they say, 'A grateful heart is a magnet for miracles'."

